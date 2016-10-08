Wake Up América – Before It’s Too Late!

Recently, The New York Times reported on a copy of Donald Trump’s 1995 tax returns where it showed $916 million in business losses. Whereby creating a tax deduction which allowed him to avoid paying any federal income tax for 18 years.In the first Presidential Debate, before the returns were anonymously delivered to The New York Times, Trump stated that by not paying federal income tax it made him smart.Here are just a few of the programs that are funded by our federal income taxes: Healthcare, National Defense, Job & Family Security, Veterans Benefits, Education & Job Training, Law Enforcement, International Affairs, Natural Resources and the list goes on. Take note that many of these are programs that Trump claims he supports.As I continued to watch and listen to the first debate, knowing millions of people across the world were tuned in as well, I felt embarrassed and ashamed. How did we allow our process of electing a person to the highest office in the country and the most powerful person in the free world get to become such a spectacle? Granted we have problems that need to be addressed and fixed. But who doesn’t? Growth will always be faced with new challenges, sometimes these challenges are overwhelming but you don’t throw in the towel and step aside. To do so would be reckless.Let’s remember the great men and women who made sacrifices to give us the opportunities we have today. And many of those sacrifices were at the expense of their lives.This country must always protect the freedom and equality for all without fear of retaliation from state, government or its people.It’s clear that last week’s debate did not cover all the issues. But what was clear is that Trump is not fit to be President. His demeanor was a disgrace, to our country and to the institution of our democracy. America is still great! And to say “Make America great again” -- is an insult. What I took in and observed was a bully; demonstrating complete arrogance and disrespect to all.He lacks the understanding and appreciation of what the office of the President entails. He directly and unapologetically insults immigrants, minorities, women, the disabled, mentally challenged, veterans and so many more. He forgets that this country was founded by immigrants. And it is on the backs of immigrants that have helped to build this great country.And his remark that not paying federal taxes makes him smart? How so? Think of who he is hurting by his actions. People like you, and myself, and the average American, who get up every day and go to work, and struggle to make ends meet--and yet, we all manage to pay our fair share of taxes.We have been watching the early process of the 2016 elections since its beginning. The only change, aside from the process of elimination, has been Trump’s toning down of his behavior.Trump has eluded that he is a God fearing man. However, actions speak louder than words, and I have not seen any proof to the contrary.Mr. Trump, your history has unfolded. It is one of trickery.The Weekly Issue/ El Semanario, soon to be in its 27year of publishing, hasbeen a paper for the people; printing information that is detailed and pertinent to personal freedoms and encouraging civic engagement.During elections it is our policy to always give fair reporting to all that seek a political position, as long as the candidate is acting in the best interest of the people they wish to represent.Our country is very diverse. Trump’s comments on Muslims, Latinos, the disabled and many others have been degrading, hurtful and dangerous to the safety of many. In addition he lacks the experience to hold the office of the President of the United States. For many of our readers and viewers it has always been clear as to where The Weekly Issue/El Semanario sits in regards to its political voice and position.This election is critical as to whether our country goes forward or backwards, both domestic and abroad. We cannot afford to lose the progress we have made in the past eight years or subject ourselves to the evils of the world.The Weekly Issue/El Semanario continues to endorse and support Hillary Clinton as the next President of the United States of América.